Wave of racism against Lamine Yamal

Shafaqna English- Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph was overshadowed by a surge in racist and Islamophobic abuse online, with the tournament fueling online racism and Islamophobia targeting Lamine Yamal.

According to a social media monitoring bulletin published by the Spanish Observatory on Racism and Xenophobia (OBERAXE), which operates under Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, 40,861 pieces of content linked to hate speech and discriminatory narratives were detected online in June.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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