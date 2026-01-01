Researchers warn against mislabeling exercise addiction

Shafaqna English- A new scientific review has found that while excessive exercise can develop into a harmful behavioral addiction in some cases, researchers caution against labeling committed athletes and fitness enthusiasts as addicted. The study highlights the lack of clinical consensus and warns that current screening methods often overestimate the condition, according to PsyPost.

A review published in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions concludes that exercise addiction can occur when physical activity becomes compulsive, causing significant physical, psychological, and social harm. However, the researchers emphasize that the condition is not officially recognized in major psychiatric diagnostic manuals due to inconsistent definitions, assessment methods, and limited clinical evidence.

The review explains that exercise addiction is a behavioral addiction characterized by dependence and compulsive exercise despite negative consequences. Researchers distinguish between primary exercise addiction, in which exercise itself becomes addictive, and secondary exercise addiction, where excessive training is driven by underlying conditions such as eating disorders or body image concerns.

The authors warn that existing screening tools frequently confuse healthy commitment with addiction. More than 30 assessment methods are currently used, producing inconsistent estimates. Widely cited figures suggesting that up to 42% of some exercising populations are at risk are likely inflated because most studies rely on self-report questionnaires rather than clinical diagnosis.

According to the researchers, addiction often develops gradually as exercise shifts from a health-promoting activity to a coping mechanism for stress or emotional distress before becoming an uncontrollable obligation. Warning signs include exercising through pain or injury, feeling anxious or guilty after missing workouts, and consistently prioritizing training over relationships, work, or recovery.

The review also outlines possible psychological and biological mechanisms behind the condition, including stress-related coping behaviors, the brain’s reward system, and physiological adaptations that may reinforce excessive exercise.

For treatment, the researchers identify psychological interventions—including cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, cue exposure therapy, and substitution with healthier activities—as the most promising approaches. Although medications used for other behavioral addictions may have potential, exercise addiction currently lacks formal diagnostic status, limiting pharmacological treatment.

The authors call for larger, long-term clinical studies and closer collaboration between researchers and clinicians to establish clearer diagnostic criteria. They also recommend public health initiatives promoting balanced training, adequate recovery, and education on the warning signs of compulsive exercise.

The researchers stress that their findings should not discourage regular physical activity. Instead, they advocate a balanced approach that prioritizes overall well-being, recovery, and recognizing when exercise becomes an obligation rather than a voluntary and healthy choice.

Source: PsyPost

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