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UNESCO places occupied West Bank site and Lebanese castles on list of world heritage sites

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Shafaqna English- A United Nations committee voted Friday to add a major archaeological site in the occupied West Bank and a set of castles in southern Lebanon to list of world heritage sites.

At a meeting in Busan, members of the UNESCO committee decided to place a major archaeological site in the occupied West Bank, Sebastia, and five castles in Lebanon’s Mount Amel area on both the World Heritage List and the List of World Heritage in Danger after reviewing the nominations on an emergency basis.

Sebastia, a hilltop town about 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The area’s archaeological remains span the Iron Age, Roman, Byzantine and Islamic periods.

The five castles in the Mount Amel region are recognized for their layered architectural heritage, combining Crusader, Ayyubid, Mamluk and local influences, reflecting the evolution of fortified architecture over nearly nine centuries, according to a UNESCO description.

Sources: The New Arab

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