Asian stocks tumble as oil prices surge

Shafaqna English- Asian equity markets endured a sharp downturn on Friday, triggered by a nearly 40% surge in crude oil prices over the past month – a direct consequence of escalating military tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

This dramatic spike in energy costs has resurrected widespread anxieties over resurgent inflation, sending shockwaves through global sovereign bond markets while simultaneously strengthening consensus among investors that central banks worldwide will be compelled to raise interest rates sooner and more aggressively than previously anticipated.

In contrast to Asia’s turmoil, European equity markets are projected to open relatively flat on Friday(24 Jul 2026), stabilizing after the previous session’s declines. Meanwhile, Nasdaq-100 futures edged down 0.3% in early trading, as Intel’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings – despite their headline strength – failed to assuage deepening investor anxiety over the dual threats of surging oil prices and impending monetary tightening.

Compounding the unease is a growing scepticism among market participants regarding the sustainability of the artificial intelligence investment frenzy, with mounting concerns that the enormous capital expenditures required for AI infrastructure are eroding corporate cash flows far more rapidly than anticipated, potentially setting the stage for a painful correction in tech valuations.

www.shafaqna.com