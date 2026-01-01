Arbaeen pilgrim services officially Begin at Chazabeh border

Shafaqna English- The governor of Iran’s Khuzestan Province announced the official launch of Arbaeen pilgrim services at the Chazabeh border crossing.

According to ISNA, Seyed Mohammad Reza Movaalizadeh, speaking during a visit to the Iranian Army’s field hospital at the Chazabeh border, said that official services for Arbaeen pilgrims have now begun at the province’s border crossings.

“We officially launched services for pilgrims at the Shalamcheh border crossing last night, and tonight at Chazabeh with the inauguration of this field hospital established by the Ground Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army,” he said.

Movaalizadeh thanked the Army’s Ground Force for setting up the facility, noting that the field hospital includes inpatient wards, an operating room, a pharmacy, a laboratory, and other medical units to provide healthcare services for Arbaeen pilgrims traveling through the Chazabeh border.

During the visit, Brigadier General Hossein Mohammad Shafiei, the senior commander of the Iranian Army in the country’s southwest, said the Army is proud to serve the people under the slogan *“The Army Devoted to the Nation.”

He added that, as in previous years, the Army has established several service stations (mawakib) along the Arbaeen pilgrimage routes, in addition to the field hospital at Chazabeh, to support pilgrims.

Shafiei also noted that securing the road routes leading to the Chazabeh and Shalamcheh border crossings is the responsibility of the Iranian Army Ground Force and the Southwest Regional Headquarters, expressing hope that they will provide the best possible services to the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (AS).

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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