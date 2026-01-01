Oil prices in holding pattern

Shafaqna English- Despite recording a decline in trading on Friday(24 Jul 2026), crude oil futures are poised to conclude the week with substantial overall gains.

This upward trend is primarily propelled by two converging geopolitical risk factors: persistent anxieties over the security of maritime energy shipments traversing the Red Sea, coupled with heightened trepidation regarding a potential military intensification between the United States and Israel against Iran.

As of 06:48 GMT, Brent crude futures had depreciated by $1.12, equivalent to a 1.11% decrease, bringing the price to $99.55 per barrel. This dip, however, follows a previous session that witnessed a significant 7% surge, pushing prices above the $100 threshold for the first time since May.

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