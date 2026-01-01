Dollar nears 40-year peak versus yen

Shafaqna English- Supported by elevated yields on U.S. government bonds during Friday’s(24 Jul 2026) trading session, the U.S. dollar maintained its strength and traded in close proximity to its highest level against the Japanese yen in four decades.

This bullish momentum for the greenback comes amid escalating inflationary concerns, fueled simultaneously by a sharp surge in crude oil prices and the re-emergence of global trade tensions between major economies.

The British pound, in contrast, remained depressed near its weakest point in three weeks, exchanging at $1.3310 during Asian market hours. This lackluster performance follows a decline of nearly half a percent in the prior trading day, as sterling struggled to recover from the resurgent dollar’s broad-based rally.

www.shafaqna.com