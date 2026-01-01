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Global economy again entangled in inflation & stagnation

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Shafaqna English- The resurgence of military confrontations in the Persian Gulf has reignited discussions about stagflation, effectively undermining the prevailing optimism that the temporary accord struck between Washington and Tehran would arrive in sufficient time to shield the global economy from the dual perils of persistent price pressures and moribund output growth.

In consequence, crude oil benchmarks have rebounded to the $100 per barrel threshold, natural gas prices across Europe are poised to record their most substantial monthly advance since March, and sovereign bond yields across major economies have surged to multi-year apexes. These developments are all rooted in deepening inflation anxieties, which continue to intensify as geopolitical frictions in the region escalate further.

Source: Reuters

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