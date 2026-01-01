Middle East truce lowers euro zone inflation views

Shafaqna English- Data released from a European Central Bank poll indicates that euro zone households lowered their inflation forecasts last month. This moderation in expectations was most likely attributable to a short-lived cease-fire in the Middle East, which temporarily alleviated upward pressure on energy markets, even though the peaceful interlude soon dissipated.

Within the ECB’s Consumer Expectations Survey, the typical respondent anticipated that inflation would register at 3.0% over the coming twelve-month horizon in June, representing a measurable decline from the 3.5% figure recorded in the prior month’s polling.

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