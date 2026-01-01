Bank of Japan keeps inflation alert

Shafaqna English- The Bank of Japan is widely expected to uphold its current warning concerning the threat of inflation eclipsing its 2% objective when officials gather for their rate-setting meeting in the coming week.

However, based on insights from three sources closely acquainted with the BOJ’s policy mindset, the central bank is also likely to indicate that the severity of these inflation hazards has not escalated in any meaningful way since the previous quarterly assessment.

Within the upcoming quarterly outlook report—which will be unveiled at the policy board’s scheduled gathering—the BOJ is predicted to underscore a trio of enduring inflation risks.

These include the destabilizing effects of the Middle Eastern conflict on energy and supply chains, the powerfully expansionary demand for AI-driven technologies across global markets, and the persistent upward pressure on import bills driven by the yen’s weakened exchange rate.

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