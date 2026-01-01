ECB explores ways to compensate for financial losses

Shafaqna English- Four sources with direct insight into the ECB’s internal deliberations have disclosed that the central bank is actively examining numerous alternatives to mitigate its current financial shortfalls.

This discourse has grown notably contentious, and the matter is anticipated to culminate in a critical juncture during the autumn, when officials are expected to forge a consensus on the optimal course of action.

In a statement delivered on Thursday(23 Jul 2026), ECB President Christine Lagarde affirmed that the policy-setting body intends to deliberate on the prospect of tightening the minimum reserve ratio applicable to deposit-taking institutions.

This would necessitate that banks maintain an expanded volume of reserves in accounts that generate no interest income, effectively strengthening their resilience to withstand sudden disruptions in funding markets.

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