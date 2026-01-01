Third typhoon of the month heads toward China

Shafaqna English- China issued warnings on Friday(24 Jul 2026) about heavy rainfall and a high risk of severe flooding as the third tropical cyclone of the month moved closer to the country’s southern coastline. The storm is expected to strengthen over the weekend, potentially bringing more dangerous weather conditions to the region.

Noul was positioned northeast of Manila on Friday morning and was traveling toward the west-northwest at approximately 25 to 30 kph (16 to 19 mph). According to Hong Kong’s observatory, the tropical storm is expected to approach within 800 km (497 miles) of Hong Kong by Friday evening.

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