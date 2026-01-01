Albanian protests against Kushner turn violent again

Shafaqna English- Albanian authorities resorted to the use of water cannons and tear gas on Thursday(23 Jul 2026) to quell a crowd of protesters who had been hurling projectiles, including eggs and glass bottles, at police lines.

This latest episode of civil unrest forms part of a broader wave of demonstrations ignited by Jared Kushner’s ambitious blueprint for a billion-dollar resort development along the Albanian coast.

The confrontation that took place in front of the parliament was an uncommon outbreak of violence within an otherwise peaceful protest movement that has continued uninterrupted in Tirana for nearly eight weeks.

The demonstrators are rallying against what they perceive as systemic governmental corruption and the ecological perils associated with large-scale construction projects along the Adriatic shoreline, which activists argue pose a direct threat to indigenous wildlife populations.

www.shafaqna.com