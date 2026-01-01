Escape from France fires by car and boat

Shafaqna English- On Friday(24 Jul 2026), a massive evacuation unfolded in southwestern France as tens of thousands of residents and tourists fled advancing wildfires, utilizing both automobiles and watercraft to escape the danger.

Simultaneously, Spain formally declared a national state of emergency after two colossal fire fronts converged on the outskirts of Madrid, while the relentless heatwave across the continent had transformed vegetation into highly combustible material, creating perilously dry conditions throughout Europe.

French authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire Cap Ferret peninsula, a popular seaside destination along the Atlantic coastline. Meanwhile, Spanish government officials reported that two separate wildfires had merged into a single, more formidable blaze near Madrid, with a third fire threatening to join the inferno in the immediate future.

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