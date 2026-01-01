Stocks recover ground, bond yields stay elevated

Shafaqna English- At the end of Friday’s(24 Jul 2026) trading session, worldwide bond yields remained stubbornly elevated, fluctuating close to their highest readings in decades. This persistent upward pressure was largely attributed to the surge in crude prices arising from the Middle Eastern conflict, which has stoked widespread concern about accelerating inflation and the likelihood of further central bank rate increases.

Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. and European equity markets managed to stage a modest rebound, inching up from the weekly bottoms touched earlier.

Compounding the inflation concerns, the U.S. administration confirmed its intention to raise tariff rates on goods imported from 60 countries, thereby adding fuel to the fire. This policy development has pushed 30-year Treasury yields steadily toward their highest level since 2007.

In parallel, the yield on Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund, which serves as a critical proxy for euro zone borrowing costs, has consistently traded at levels approaching its most extreme highs of the last 14 years.

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