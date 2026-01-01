US: Hotels cash in on World Cup boost

Shafaqna English- Beginning next week, a significant number of U.S.-based hotel chains and online travel agencies are scheduled to disclose their financial results for the second quarter.

As these reports emerge, investors will find themselves balancing two competing forces: the upside potential generated by the FIFA World Cup’s positive impact on travel demand, and the downside risks associated with operational disruptions stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Hotel operators appear well-positioned to capitalize on the World Cup-driven surge, underpinned by persistent consumer appetite for travel and robust pricing power across both accommodation and airfare segments.

In contrast, digital travel platforms—including industry heavyweight Booking Holdings—are widely anticipated to adopt a more guarded stance when presenting their forward-looking financial projections.

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