Oxfam: Gaza’s reconstruction will cost seven times more than all previous wars

Shafaqna English- Gaza’s reconstruction will cost seven times more than all previous wars, the UK charity Oxfam warned on Thursday.

Oxfam, together with Palestinian NGOs have presented world leaders with a plan for Gaza’s recovery “that puts Palestinian ownership and accountability for Israel’s genocide at its core”, the charity said in a statement.

It estimated the total cost of rebuilding Gaza at a staggering $71.4 billion, pointing out that this was seven times combined the cost of rebuilding the devastated territory after previous Israeli wars, such as the ones in 2008-9, 2014, and 2021.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, while over 173,000 have been injured by Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

1.9 million have been forcibly displaced out of a total population of 2.3 million, and human development set back an estimated 77 years.

Sources: The New Arab

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