India faces aluminum can deficit for sodas

Shafaqna English- Initially, the military conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran disrupted the supply of aluminum can materials, which in turn created a scarcity of Diet Coke throughout India.

This shortage prompted an unexpected social phenomenon—a wave of so-called “Diet Coke parties”—across one of the world’s largest consumer economies. However, the situation has now evolved, and the carbonated beverage has become noticeably more expensive.

In response to the ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, which has severely constrained its supply chains, Coca-Cola has raised the price of Diet Coke—a product primarily packaged in aluminum cans in India—by over 10% nationwide.

To compensate for the supply disruption, the beverage giant has been compelled to source more costly, larger-format cans from suppliers based in Southeast Asia.

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