US threatens sanctions on Chinese AI

Shafaqna English- The United States’ recent declarations of intent to levy sanctions against Chinese AI developers—grounded in allegations of intellectual property theft and export-control noncompliance—could severely hamper the progress of bilateral negotiations centered on AI safety, according to analysts.

This comes at a particularly delicate moment, as the emergence of highly advanced AI models has already sparked widespread concern over their capacity to facilitate serious security lapses.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday(22 Jul 2026), U.S. officials charged that Moonshot, a Chinese AI research outfit, had engineered its Kimi K3 model through distillation of Anthropic’s leading-edge Fable 5 model.

The accusation was swiftly followed by a warning from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who indicated that sanctions are being actively contemplated as a potential response.

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