Iran’s FM: SCO member states condemn US aggression against Iran

Shafaqna English- The meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held as the organization marked its 25th anniversary under the theme “25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity.” According to the Iranian FM, all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have explicitly condemned US attacks on Iran.

All member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have explicitly condemned US aggression against Iran, as well as the US’s unilateral actions and violations of International law, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in Kyrgyzstan’s city of Cholpon-Ata on Friday, Araghchi said his meetings with foreign counterparts revealed broad consensus on condemning the US actions against Iran.

He noted that Iran shares common positions with all SCO member states on major international issues.

All SCO countries have clearly condemned the US aggression against Iran, Washington’s unilateral and unlawful actions, its violations of international law, and its illegal use of force, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized.

Iran warns against global silence and ambivalent stances on illegitimate US–Israeli attacks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a speech delivered at the meeting of foreign ministers of SCO member states in Cholpon-Ata, said that the silence on unprovoked and illegal war launched by the United States and the Israeli on Iran or a hesitant stance by world countries would only encourage the aggressors to repeat their crimes.

He touched on several issues and developments in the region and beyond, especially the ongoing US–Israeli military adventurism in the West Asia region and their disregard for international law and agreements.

Referring to the two wars imposed on Iran since last year, Araghchi said the world witnessed repeated aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime, which responded to diplomacy not through negotiations but through military attacks.

The top diplomat noted that the two aggressive American and Israeli regimes, with their illegal and illegitimate attacks since June 2025, not only targeted the security of the Iranian nation, but also the credibility of the entire international legal system.

He said the Iranian nation experienced one of the most bitter and painful days in its history, when the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as the highest political and religious authority of Iran, was martyred along with his family members while they were in his office.

Araghchi also highlighted the heinous crimes committed by the aggressors on the first days of war, with the bombing of a school in the city of Minab and massacring 168 students, school staff, and their family members, as well as hitting a stadium in the city of Lamerd in Fars Province with missiles, martyring young girls, who had aspired to be champions and shine in national and international arenas.

He taunted the international community for its silence on the U–Israeli aggression, cautioning that no country could be sure of not being the next victim of attacks on educational, medical, critical infrastructure, economic facilities, and even peaceful nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Most worrying of all, Araghchi continued, these aggressions occurred while Iran had chosen the path of diplomacy and dialogue. Still, they were attacked in the midst of negotiations, which not only undermines trust in diplomacy but questions the credibility of peaceful mechanisms for resolving disputes.

He warned that the responsibility for such crimes committed by the US and the Zionist regime does not only lie with the direct perpetrators but also with the silence or ambivalent positions maintained by the rest of the world, in the face of such blatant violations of international law.

Referring to Iran’s stance, Araghchi said the country has repeatedly shown that it was neither in favor of a war, nor the initiator of it, but was forced to use military means to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, within the framework of international law and in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Our principled policy has always been based on dialogue, diplomacy, good neighborliness and regional cooperation, he noted, adding that lasting peace will only be achieved when aggression, occupation, threats and double standards give way to mutual respect, impartial implementation of international law and genuine adherence to international obligations.

Referring to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to end the war, he said the United States had once again shown its non-compliance with commitments by renewing attacks on civilian infrastructure such as transportation, drinking water facilities, fishing boats, local commercial vessels, meteorological centers and others, in a clear violation of international law and obligations.

Iran FM meets counterparts on sidelines of SCO meeting

Iran’s foreign minister has held separate bilateral talks with his Chinese, Kyrgyz, and Uzbek, Russian and Pakistani counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

Abbas Araghchi, in Kyrgyzstan, met with his counterparts on Friday.

During his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Araghchi reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the most critical current regional and international issues.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also held separate meetings with Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to exchange views and discuss bilateral relations.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Iran’s Foreign Minister has met with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries as well as regional issues.

SCO FMs sign 25 cooperation documents in Kyrgyzstan meeting

The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states have signed 25 documents within the framework of nine decisions at the conclusion of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s Cholpon-Ata.

The documents were signed at the end of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states, which was held under Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the organization.

Sources: IRNA, MNA

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