WFP: Food insecurity in Gaza will worsen without more funding

Shafaqna English- Food insecurity in Gaza will worsen without more funding, the UN World Food Program (WFP) warned on Friday.

“The situation will deteriorate,” Ross Smith, WFP’s director of emergency preparedness and response, said in response to Anadolu’s question during a UN briefing in Geneva.

Smith said the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report showed the number of people facing acute food insecurity had fallen to 1.4 million from 1.6 million, reflecting about a 10% improvement.

“But it’s critical that these findings are understood correctly. It’s not a story of recovery; it’s a story that humanitarian assistance is working,” he said.” It does not mean that our job is done, and it does not mean that people in Gaza are no longer at risk”

He stressed that more than 200,000 people remain in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), particularly in areas near what he described as the “yellow line” and “orange line.”

According to Smith, WFP needs more than $420 million to sustain operations across Gaza and the occupied West Bank through the end of the year.