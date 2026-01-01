Iraq Border Authority: 900,000 pilgrims entered Iraq since the beginning of Muharram

Shafaqna English- The head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority announced that nearly 900,000 pilgrims have entered Iraq and more than 515,000 have departed since the beginning of the month of Muharram.

According to Shafaqna, citing the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Lt. Gen. Omar Al-Waeli, head of the Border Ports Authority, said that since the start of Muharram, nearly 900,000 pilgrims have entered Iraq through the country’s border crossings to participate in the Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages, while 515,000 pilgrims have left the country during the same period.

Al-Waeli also stated that, since the beginning of the month of Safar until today, nearly 500,000 pilgrims have entered Iraq, while the number of departing pilgrims has reached nearly 150,000.

He stressed that all Iraqi border crossings are operating around the clock at full capacity to facilitate the entry and departure of pilgrims. He added that the operation is being carried out under the direct supervision of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi and with on-site oversight by the head of the country’s Higher Committee for Security and Services.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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