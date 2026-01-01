Hagia Sophia welcomes over 30M visitors since it reopens six years ago

Shafaqna English- Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque welcomes over 30 million people since it reopens six years ago.

Originally built as a church, Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453, when Sultan Mehmed II converted it into a mosque through his endowment.

It remained a mosque until 1934, when a Cabinet decree turned it into a museum, a status it held for 86 years.

On July 10, 2020, Türkiye’s Council of State annulled the 1934 decree, paving the way for the monument to reopen as a mosque.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decision transferring Hagia Sophia to the Presidency of Religious Affairs the same day, and the mosque reopened for worship with its first Friday prayers on July 24, 2020.

Speaking to Anadolu, Istanbul Deputy Mufti Arif Cevlek said the reopening was welcomed with great joy across Türkiye and the wider Muslim world. Since it reopened for worship, more than 30 million people have visite”.

Cevlek said pilgrimage tours from Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Indonesia had increasingly included Istanbul and Hagia Sophia, contributing to a rise in visitors from East and Central Asia.

Sources: Anadolu Agency

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