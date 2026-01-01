Prospect of Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar remains as distant as ever

Shafaqna English- Nearly nine years after the 2017 military crackdown, the prospect of their repatriation to Myanmar remains as distant as ever.

Bangladesh recently took an important institutional step by establishing a national committee to strengthen coordination and develop a comprehensive strategy for the safe, voluntary, and sustainable return of the Rohingya, but better coordination within Bangladesh alone cannot resolve a crisis the roots of which lie across the border.

Sources: The Diplomat

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