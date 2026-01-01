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USA records 2,318 cases of measles since beginning of 2026

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Shafaqna English- The United States has recorded 2,318 cases of measles since the beginning of 2026, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

 The agency recorded 2,289 cases of measles the previous year, itself the highest figure in more than 30 years.

The sharp spike in cases points to a resurgence of a disease that had previously been virtually eliminated through successful vaccination campaigns. The US eliminated local measles spread in 2000.

But such vaccination efforts have come under increased attack from sceptics, including prominent members of the administration of US President Donald Trump, who have sought to roll back vaccinations despite a strong scientific consensus regarding their effectiveness.

This year has become the country’s worst year for measles outbreaks since 1991, with major outbreaks taking place in states such as South Carolina, Utah and Arizona. A 95 percent community vaccination rate is needed to prevent such outbreaks.

Sources: Aljazeera

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