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Al-Aqsa Mosque: 70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 24 July 2026

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Shafaqna English- Around 70,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite tightened restrictions imposed by Israeli police forces at the Mosque’s entrances and throughout the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem said approximately 70,000 worshipers attended the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, with tens of thousands arriving at the site from the early morning hours.

Israeli police forces imposed strict security measures around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, deploying additional troops at its gates and throughout the Old City. They also erected military checkpoints across Occupied Jerusalem, stopping dozens of young Palestinians and checking their identification cards.

Israeli forces arrested a Jerusalemite man near Bab Hutta, one of the gates of Aqsa Mosque, as he was on his way to perform Friday prayer.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces raided Al-Firdais Mosque, east of Bethlehem, during the Friday sermon and arrested the mosque’s preacher, Adel Asakra.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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