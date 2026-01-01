[Video] Obama vs Trump: Different visions for the Middle East

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Jasmine El-Gamal to discuss “Obama vs Trump: Different visions for the Middle East“ on Friday 24 July 2026.

Speaker:

Jasmine El‑Gamal is a geopolitical analyst, former Pentagon Middle East advisor, and founder of Mindwork Strategies. With over 25 years in US national security, she advised three Secretaries of Defense on Iraq, Lebanon and Syria during pivotal moments from post‑war Iraq to the rise of ISIS. She later transitioned into strategic consulting and now serves as Special Middle East Advisor to the Oxford Process. A nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, she is a frequent commentator on CNN, BBC and other major outlets. Her work centres on human‑centric policymaking, conflict resolution and the lived impact of foreign policy decisions.

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