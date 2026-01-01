New wildfires in Western Canada

Shafaqna English- Western Canada is now grappling with newly ignited wildfires, while forest fires in Ontario show no signs of abating. This dire situation unfolds as Prime Minister Mark Carney characterizes the current fire season as one of the most severe ever documented in the country’s history.

Over the course of the past seven days, an astonishing total of nearly 34,000 lightning bolts have struck the southern region of British Columbia, sparking multiple fires and prompting authorities to issue urgent evacuation directives. By Friday(24 Jul 2026) morning, the provincial government had enforced 25 evacuation orders, while firefighters were actively battling 90 separate wildfires. Officials have further cautioned that rising temperatures and drying weather patterns are likely to exacerbate the existing blazes, fueling further expansion.

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