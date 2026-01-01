Massive wildfires raging around Bordeaux

Shafaqna English- A Saturday(25 Jul 2026) morning crisis unfolded in the outskirts of Bordeaux, where authorities ordered the evacuation of thousands of inhabitants as wildfires continued to ravage the surrounding landscapes with unabated ferocity.

The flames, which have been spreading rapidly across the southwestern French region, remain stubbornly active and resistant to containment strategies.

In a press briefing, Sophie Brocas—the top official overseeing the local government of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde, an administrative division that includes the Bordeaux region—announced that the three communes of Le Haillan, Eysines, and Mérignac are being cleared out without delay.

She further noted that the evacuation operations are being executed with precision and coordination among emergency services to ensure the safe relocation of all affected residents.

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