Strong winds complicate firefighting in Spain

Shafaqna English– The Spanish Interior Ministry has issued a stark alert cautioning that Saturday(25 Jul 2026) will bring a marked uptick in wind velocities, with powerful gusts projected to hit 60 kph (38 mph).

Such intense winds threaten to exacerbate the already precarious situation facing firefighters battling the uncontained blazes raging to the west of Madrid, making their efforts considerably more dangerous and complex.

The fire situation in the Madrid region worsened dramatically on Friday(24 Jul 2026) when two previously separate wildfires merged into a single enormous blaze, creating a united front of flames that has significantly increased the scale of the emergency.

Encouragingly, however, this giant fire has not yet spread far enough to connect with another major wildfire burning in the neighboring province of Avila, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Castilla y Leon regional government. Firefighting commanders are closely monitoring the gap between these fire fronts, aware that any further expansion could lead to a mega-fire of unprecedented proportions.

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