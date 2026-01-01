Typhoon Noul sweeps across China

Shafaqna English– A rapidly intensifying Typhoon Noul battered China on Saturday(25 Jul 2026) with fierce gusts and torrential rainfall, prompting the national weather service to issue a stark warning to the public.

Citizens have been urged to cancel any unnecessary outings and remain indoors, as the approaching storm is expected to severely impact domestic travel, with highways, airports, and railway systems all bracing for potential closures and delays.

Noul, which has been designated as the 12th tropical cyclone to form in the Western Pacific this year, is projected to make landfall along the southeastern Chinese coastline at some point between late Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday(26 Jul 2026) morning.

The most likely impact zone stretches from the internationally renowned financial center of Hong Kong to Lufeng, a coastal city situated in the southern province of Guangdong, placing millions of residents in the path of the storm.

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