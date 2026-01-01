Samsung, Broadcom join forces to lead AI chip market

Shafaqna English– Samsung Electronics revealed on Saturday(25 Jul 2026) that it has entered into a strategic pact with U.S.-based chip designer Broadcom to significantly expand their cooperation across key areas such as memory semiconductors, contract chip manufacturing, and next-generation packaging solutions.

The long-term arrangement is expected to surpass $200 billion in cumulative value by 2030, positioning both companies to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced chip technologies.

The agreement with Broadcom, a top-tier custom AI chip designer, is expected to secure a steady stream of long-term production orders for Samsung’s advanced fabrication lines.

This not only ensures higher operational efficiency but also positions Samsung to leap ahead of its rivals in the highly competitive AI semiconductor supply chain, as it locks in a key customer that is central to the AI hardware ecosystem.

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