What we know about Arbaeen walk?

Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- What do we know about Arbaeen walk?

The Arbaeen Walk is one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings. It is a pilgrimage undertaken by millions of Muslims—predominantly Shia, but increasingly also Sunni Muslims, Christians, Yazidis, and people of other backgrounds—to commemorate Arbaeen, the fortieth day after the martyrdom of Imam Husayn ibn Ali (AS) at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

What is Arbaeen?

The word Arbaeen (Arabic: أربعين) means “forty.” It marks the end of the traditional forty-day mourning period following Ashura, when Imam Husayn (AS) and his companions were killed in Karbala (present-day Iraq).

For many believers, Arbaeen symbolizes:

Loyalty to justice and truth.

Resistance against oppression.

Sacrifice for moral principles.

Compassion, solidarity, and service to others.

The Walk

The pilgrimage is most famously associated with the 80 km (50-mile) route from the holy city of Najaf to Karbala.

Many pilgrims:

Walk for 2–3 days from Najaf.

from Najaf. Others begin hundreds of kilometers away, sometimes walking for weeks from southern Iraq or neighboring countries.

International pilgrims often travel from Iran, Pakistan, Lebanon, the Gulf states, Europe, Africa, and North America.

The route is marked by numbered roadside pillars that help pilgrims estimate distance.

Scale

Arbaeen is widely regarded as one of the largest peaceful annual gatherings in the world.

Attendance varies from year to year depending on security, health restrictions, and travel conditions, but recent estimates have often exceeded 20 million pilgrims, with some years reporting even higher figures.

Mawkibs: Hospitality Along the Way

One of the most remarkable features of the pilgrimage is the mawkib (plural: mawakib), volunteer-run service stations.

Volunteers freely provide:

Food and drinks

Sleeping accommodations

Medical care

Shoe repair

Laundry

Wheelchairs and transportation for those in need

Phone charging and internet access

Child care and guidance

These services are offered without charge as an act of devotion and hospitality.

Historical Background

Although visiting Imam Husayn’s (AS) shrine has been practiced for centuries, the pilgrimage was severely restricted under the government of Saddam Hussein. After 2003, the restrictions were lifted, and participation grew dramatically.

Religious Significance

For many Shia Muslims, Arbaeen expresses:

Renewal of commitment to Imam Husayn’s (AS) ideals.

Unity of the Muslim community.

Spiritual purification through patience and remembrance.

Service (khidma) to fellow pilgrims as an act of worship.

Many pilgrims recite prayers, Quranic verses, and the Ziyarat Arbaeen, a devotional text traditionally attributed to Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (AS).

Social and Cultural Importance

Researchers have noted several distinctive aspects of the Arbaeen walk:

It relies heavily on volunteer organization rather than centralized management.

It fosters interaction among people from diverse ethnic, linguistic, and national backgrounds.

It creates a temporary community centered on mutual aid and shared religious practice.

It has become an important subject of study in sociology, anthropology, religious studies, and public health.

Challenges

Managing such a large gathering involves significant logistical efforts, including:

Crowd management

Transportation

Public health services

Security coordination

Sanitation and waste management

Provision of water and electricity

Despite these challenges, Iraqi authorities and millions of volunteers work together each year to facilitate the pilgrimage.

Why People Participate

Pilgrims describe a range of motivations, including:

Religious devotion.

Honoring Imam Husayn’s (AS) sacrifice.

Seeking spiritual reflection and repentance.

Expressing gratitude through service.

Experiencing solidarity with a global community of believers.

The Arbaeen Walk is therefore not only a religious pilgrimage but also a remarkable example of large-scale voluntary cooperation, hospitality, and collective remembrance centered on the enduring legacy of Imam Husayn (AS) and the events of Karbala.

The featured image is generated by ChatGPT Image Creator.

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