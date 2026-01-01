Typhoon Noul battered southern China

Shafaqna English– In the early hours of Sunday(26 Jul 2026), Typhoon Noul made its way ashore in southern China, unleashing torrential rainfall and hurricane-force gusts that affected not only Guangdong province but also the adjacent territory of Hong Kong.

The severe weather conditions disrupted air travel significantly, leading to the suspension of numerous flights at Hong Kong International Airport.

The name “Noul” is derived from Korean and signifies the radiant glow observed at either sunrise or sunset. This storm marks the twelfth tropical cyclone to have formed in the Western Pacific this year, and notably, it is already the third such system to strike Chinese territory within the current month alone.

In anticipation of its destructive potential, local authorities in Guangdong had already ordered the evacuation of upwards of 340,000 residents as of Saturday, in a bid to safeguard lives and property.

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