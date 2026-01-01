US tariffs caused Swiss cheese demand to tank

Shafaqna English– The Alpine cheesemakers of Switzerland, whose renowned product enjoys global recognition, are now confronting a commercial challenge as U.S. import levies have eroded demand in a key foreign market.

With American buyers sharply scaling back their purchases, these producers are redirecting their efforts toward finding new distribution channels to plug the revenue gap left by the shrinking U.S. sales.

Specifically, Gruyere cheese became subject to a 10% U.S. tariff that was introduced last year, with the rate increasing further to 12.5% in the current year.

In a strategic move to shield domestic market prices from collapsing under the weight of excess supply, the producers’ association chose to implement a 5% cut in overall output, hoping to stabilize returns despite dwindling export volumes.

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