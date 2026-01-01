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India’s response to new US tariffs

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Shafaqna English– New Delhi announced on Saturday(25 Jul 2026) that it intends to persist in bilateral negotiations with Washington, aiming to secure a comprehensive trade agreement, despite the recent imposition of a 10% tariff on its exports by the United States.

The Indian government emphasized that constructive engagement remains its preferred pathway, even as American trade measures have introduced new friction into their commercial relationship.

On Friday(24 Jul 2026), the Trump administration rolled out a new slate of import duties ranging from 10% to 12.5% on products originating from 60 different trade partners, with India being one of the targeted nations.

The official justification provided by Washington centered on the accusation that these countries had not taken adequate steps to prevent the entry of goods manufactured through forced labor practices into the U.S. market.

Source: Reuters

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