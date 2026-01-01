European wildfires reached NASA’s facility in Madrid

Shafaqna English– Europe’s devastating wildfire outbreak on Friday(24 Jul 2026) reached a critical point when NASA was left with no choice but to vacate its Spanish deep-space relay station, one of only three such facilities worldwide.

The evacuation has directly hampered the space agency’s capacity to transmit and receive signals from its deep-space probes, highlighting the cascading effects of climate-driven disasters on scientific operations.

The Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex, one of NASA’s three international relay stations, is located in the small town of Robledo de Chavela, approximately 65 kilometers west of Madrid’s city center, as detailed by NASA officials in communications with AFP.

This rural setting, typically ideal for minimizing radio interference, has unfortunately made the facility vulnerable to the region’s intense wildfire activity.

www.shafaqna.com