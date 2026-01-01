Afghanistan: Taliban have forcibly displaced all families living in Panjshir’s Koujan

Shafaqna English- Taliban have forcibly displaced all families living in Koujan village in the Samher Valley, Paryan district, Panjshir province, from their homes, several residents of this village said.

They add that this action took place after a rocket attack by unknown individuals on the Paryan district headquarters, with the stated aim of searching for individuals linked to the resistance front. According to them, Taliban forces detained, beat, and interrogated local men before the forced displacement.

These residents, speaking with the Hasht-e Subh Daily, say that after clearing the valley, the Taliban have so far not allowed families to return to their homes.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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