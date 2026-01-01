English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther Newsworld

Israeli settlers set fire to mosque in West Bank

0

Shafaqna English– Late Sunday(26 Jul 2026) night, according to Palestinian officials, Israeli settlers allegedly torched two mosques across the occupied West Bank. The arson followed a week marked by bloody skirmishes in the region, during which at least six people lost their lives.

The mayor of Qusra (a town south of Nablus), Abdel Azim Wadi, informed AFP that the settlers set fire to a mosque that was in the process of being built, located in the southern sector of the municipality.

According to Wadi’s account, the flames ravaged the mosque’s entryway and left noticeable deterioration on its stonework – a detail that highlights both the force of the fire and the extent of the structural harm inflicted.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

West Bank mosque set ablaze

asadian

Two mosques damaged in Israeli attacks in West Bank

nasibeh yazdani

UN: Palestinians face systematic abuse by Israeli settlers

nafiseh yazdani

Eight Muslim countries denounce Israeli settler raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

leila yazdani

Israeli settlers set fire to homes, cars in West Bank during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Israeli settlers storm church in Ramallah

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.