Israeli settlers set fire to mosque in West Bank

Shafaqna English– Late Sunday(26 Jul 2026) night, according to Palestinian officials, Israeli settlers allegedly torched two mosques across the occupied West Bank. The arson followed a week marked by bloody skirmishes in the region, during which at least six people lost their lives.

The mayor of Qusra (a town south of Nablus), Abdel Azim Wadi, informed AFP that the settlers set fire to a mosque that was in the process of being built, located in the southern sector of the municipality.

According to Wadi’s account, the flames ravaged the mosque’s entryway and left noticeable deterioration on its stonework – a detail that highlights both the force of the fire and the extent of the structural harm inflicted.

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