Five new sites inscribed by UNESCO

Shafaqna English– At a UN committee meeting held on Sunday(26 Jul 2026) in South Korea, delegates officially endorsed the addition of multiple sites to the prestigious World Heritage List.

The selected locations reflect a broad spectrum of human and natural heritage – ranging from the historic D-Day landing beaches in northern France, which bear witness to a pivotal moment in World War II, to the mythical Mount Olympus in Greece, and the ancient Japanese capitals of Asuka and Fujiwara. These decisions came as part of an extensive review of dozens of candidate sites.

The Busan-based UNESCO committee, whose meeting runs through Wednesday, also approved the nomination of South Sudan’s Boma-Badingilo Migratory Landscape.

This ecological treasure is home to one of the globe’s most spectacular wildlife phenomena – a massive overland migration of mammals. Moreover, this listing carries special significance as it represents South Sudan’s inaugural entry onto the World Heritage List, a major achievement for the young nation.

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