France’s wildfire crisis continues

Shafaqna English– French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has described the wildfire situation in the southwest as highly adverse, with conditions deteriorating faster than initially projected.

The mandatory evacuation of 55,000 people on Sunday(26 Jul 2026) night has compounded an already severe displacement crisis, bringing the regional total of evacuees to 220,000—a figure that underscores the immense scale of the disaster.

Taking to X, Nunez remarked that firefighters faced another extraordinarily tough night on the front lines. He stressed that the situation remains far from stable, citing persistent high temperatures, dry vegetation, and shifting wind patterns.

The minister’s assessment suggests that containment efforts are being severely tested, and that further evacuations cannot be ruled out in the short term.

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