Wildfires in Europe: Pope calls for prayers for victims and emergency responders

Speaking during the Sunday Angelus in Castel Gandolfo, he said, “In light of the devastating wildfires that have affected various parts of France and Spain in recent days, I wish to express my closeness and invite everyone to pray for those who have been affected and for the tireless efforts of the emergency responders.”

Recent days have seen hundreds of thousands of people displaced as firefighters battle blazes fueled by extreme heat, strong winds and prolonged drought.