New heat record set in Japan

Shafaqna English– On Saturday(25 Jul 2026), Japan experienced its fifth straight day of what meteorologists are now officially calling a “cruelly hot day” — a newly coined term introduced this year specifically for temperatures exceeding 40°C. In response, authorities have issued heatstroke alerts across several prefectures.

Public broadcasteHK, along with other Japanese media, has confirmed that the current streak of scorching days is unprecedented for the period after 2010 — marking the highest number of consecutive days with extreme temperatures ever documented in the country’s modern climate records.

The JMA has confirmed that six central Japanese cities — among them several in the prefectures of Aichi and Gifu — have crossed the newly defined threshold for “kokushobi”. This Japanese term, which was introduced this year, literally means “cruelly hot day” and signals exceptionally dangerous heat levels.

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