Blackboard, canvas for Japan’s young artists

Shafaqna English– What was once a functional classroom staple — the blackboard — has now been reimagined by Japan’s youth as a canvas for their artistic visions, with colorful chalk providing the palette they need to bring their ideas to life.

Organizers have established an annual national championship for high schoolers called “Kokuban Art Koshien” — a playful combination of “kokuban” (blackboard) and the name of the famous ballpark where high school baseball finals are held. The contest, which typically takes place over summer break, attracts chalk-drawn blackboard artworks from approximately 300 secondary and middle schools across the country.

These artworks — often breathtaking in their technical skill and filled with fantastical, dreamy imagery — are not solo efforts. Instead, they are the result of collaborative work by groups that may include as few as one or two teenagers or as many as several dozen. Beyond the final product, the real takeaway is a profound education in creativity and cooperative effort.

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