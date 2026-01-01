Starship launches with Starlink payload

Shafaqna English– SpaceX conducted another test flight of its colossal Starship rocket this past Friday(24 Jul 2026), sending the vehicle on a path that would loop around nearly half the planet. This time, the mission distinguished itself by carrying and releasing 20 of the most sophisticated Starlink satellites ever built by the company.

The Starship, which measures an awe‑inspiring 407 feet (124 meters) in height, launched from SpaceX’s base along the southern coast of Texas. NASA officials monitored the entire mission, which travelled along the outer fringes of Earth’s atmosphere. They consider this test flight a critical prerequisite for the eventual deployment of Starship as the primary lander for NASA’s upcoming crewed lunar missions.

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