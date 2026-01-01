English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1Other NewsSci-TechUSworld

Starship launches with Starlink payload

0

Shafaqna English– SpaceX conducted another test flight of its colossal Starship rocket this past Friday(24 Jul 2026), sending the vehicle on a path that would loop around nearly half the planet. This time, the mission distinguished itself by carrying and releasing 20 of the most sophisticated Starlink satellites ever built by the company.

The Starship, which measures an awe‑inspiring 407 feet (124 meters) in height, launched from SpaceX’s base along the southern coast of Texas. NASA officials monitored the entire mission, which travelled along the outer fringes of Earth’s atmosphere. They consider this test flight a critical prerequisite for the eventual deployment of Starship as the primary lander for NASA’s upcoming crewed lunar missions.

Source: Aawsat

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Metal spheres found on Australian beach suspected to be space debris

parniani

Competition in moon cargo delivery

asadian

Best quarterly performance of global stocks

asadian

SpaceX moves into company of tech titans

asadian

Space solar power seen as answer to AI energy demand

parniani

Space industry & orbital server insurance

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.