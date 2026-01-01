Mount Elbrus disaster claims climbers in Russia

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(26 Jul 2026), a Bosnian mountain rescue organization reported that five climbers from Bosnia are presumed to have lost their lives on Russia’s Mount Elbrus, the tallest peak on the European continent. The group was overtaken by a fierce and sudden storm while attempting their ascent, and Russian rescue teams are still actively searching the area to recover their remains.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that rescuers had managed to save two climbers from the party, evacuating them off the mountain and delivering them to hospitals for medical evaluation and care, while the search for the remaining five continues.

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