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Wildfires push towards Bordeaux

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Shafaqna English– Sunday(26 Jul 2026) saw wildfires advancing toward the outskirts of Bordeaux as firefighters in both France and Spain battled relentless flames. These infernos have already forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people across the two nations.

Authorities have confirmed that roughly 220,000 people have been evacuated in France, while Spain has seen more than 75,000 citizens forced to flee their homes. Furthermore, around 30,000 additional individuals in Spain have been ordered to shelter in place for their safety.

Source: Reuters

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