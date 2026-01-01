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Powerful El Nino heading towards Africa

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Shafaqna English– The African Development Bank’s leading climate specialist has informed Reuters that an approaching “super” El Nino event is projected to cause a total economic loss of between $10 billion and $20 billion across the African nations that will be most affected. Additionally, this phenomenon is expected to prompt large‑scale population displacement, with many residents fleeing the hardest‑hit regions.

Weather forecasters are cautioning that the El Nino climate pattern — which is notorious for triggering extreme droughts, severe flooding, and violent storms across the African continent — has the potential to become one of the most powerful instances ever documented. This scenario is likely if the present warming trends observed in the Pacific Ocean persist without abating.

Source: Reuters

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