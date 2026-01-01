Wall Street braces for crucial week

Shafaqna English– Investors are looking ahead to a critical week for the shaky U.S. equity market, with two key factors likely to determine its direction. On one hand, the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting is expected to offer new insights into the outlook for borrowing costs. On the other, a dense lineup of quarterly earnings releases — particularly from tech giants and AI-focused corporations — is set to move markets.

Over the past week, the major U.S. stock indices finished in negative territory, with their declines largely attributed to the sharp drops in the share prices of Alphabet and Tesla. These losses came in the wake of the two companies’ quarterly earnings releases, which apparently disappointed investors.

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