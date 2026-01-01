English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1USworld

Wall Street braces for crucial week

0

Shafaqna English– Investors are looking ahead to a critical week for the shaky U.S. equity market, with two key factors likely to determine its direction. On one hand, the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting is expected to offer new insights into the outlook for borrowing costs. On the other, a dense lineup of quarterly earnings releases — particularly from tech giants and AI-focused corporations — is set to move markets.

Over the past week, the major U.S. stock indices finished in negative territory, with their declines largely attributed to the sharp drops in the share prices of Alphabet and Tesla. These losses came in the wake of the two companies’ quarterly earnings releases, which apparently disappointed investors.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Spot gold edged higher

asadian

Investors’ disregard for US-Iran tensions

asadian

Japan calls capital back home

asadian

Weak US jobs data boosted gold

asadian

Asian stocks tumble as investors flee chipmakers

asadian

Concerns over bubble in US stock market

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.