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Iran’s Alamut Castle added to UNESCO World Heritage List

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Shafaqna English- UNESCO added Iran’s Alamut Castle and related fortifications to its World Heritage List on Sunday, making it the country’s 30th tangible.

The decision was made during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, currently being held in Busan, South Korea.

The newly inscribed serial property comprises seven historic castles and fortifications: Alamut, Lambsar, Nowizar Shah, Shams-Kalaye, Qastin-Lar, Shirkuh, and Ilan. The defensive network is located across the eastern and western Alamut valleys and the southern slopes of the Alborz mountain range.

Sources: IRNA

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